AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s the first day of fall but some people are already looking ahead to winter. Aurora hosted its annual snowplow rodeo on Wednesday.
The event allows snowplow drivers to freshen up on training courses and learn some new skills. The drivers also compete against each other for a little fun.
"Like it or not, winter's coming, and last year the first snow fall was on Sept. 8 and we're living on borrowed time right now, so they should be preparing for winter, getting their cars ready," said Thomas McMinimee with the City of Aurora.
During a major snowstorm, the city can plow up to 1,500 miles of roadway.
The finalists will compete in one last competition on Thursday.