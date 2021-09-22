CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Colorado State University Pueblo student after they found a “large cache of weapons and ammunition in his vehicle and his on-campus apartment.”

Robert Killis, 24, was arrested after detectives were alerted to threatening and concerning statements from Killis that led to an investigation.

Detectives learned Killis had made threats toward CSU Pueblo staff and students. As the investigation continues, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on the campus.

