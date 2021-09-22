PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Colorado State University Pueblo student after they found a “large cache of weapons and ammunition in his vehicle and his on-campus apartment.”
Robert Killis, 24, was arrested after detectives were alerted to threatening and concerning statements from Killis that led to an investigation.
Detectives learned Killis had made threats toward CSU Pueblo staff and students. As the investigation continues, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on the campus.
Detectives arrested CSU Pueblo student Robert Killis, 24, Tuesday after they found a large cache of weapons and ammunition in his vehicle and his on-campus apartment. Detectives were alerted to threatening and concerning statements from Killis that led them to further investigate pic.twitter.com/JmrgMlFYeC
— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) September 22, 2021