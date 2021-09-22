(CBS4) – More than 4,000 riders pledged to participate in Bike to Work Day on Wednesday across the Denver metro area. It’s an annual event focused on encouraging commuters to ride a bike to work, or anywhere else, throughout the day.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Way to Go program helps to organize with local transportation agencies to educate the community on riding a bike can be beneficial to the environment.

“The air quality improvements are significant when people make the choice to not get into a single occupant vehicle,” explained Nisha Mokshagundam, with the Way To Go Program. “It shows your support for bike infrastructure. I think the Denver region is such a bike friendly area, there are so many bike enthusiasts to live here.”

Choosing to bike instead of drive can also be good for your health.

“Biking is healthy, it’s good for your heart, it’s good for your muscles, it’s good for your joints,” Mokshagumdam said.

DRCOG said the event helps show the impact of taking 30,000 or more vehicles off the roads.

Temperatures were above normal for fall as thousands pedaled their way to work, school and around town. The return of Bike To Work Day comes as Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has committed to installing 125 mile of new bikeways by the end of 2023. He also wants to improve connections between neighborhoods.

There were 122 locations across the Denver metro area through the day Wednesday, including after-work events including drinks, giveaways and entertainment. To find a station near you or to pledge to ride visit: biketoworkday.co.