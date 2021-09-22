CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Littleton police officer remained in the intensive care unit on Wednesday after being shot multiple times. The suspects in the case are still at large.

The officer was shot late Monday night after responding to a call for shots being fired from a car. That car has been recovered but the two suspects haven’t been found.

The officer was seriously injured but is recovering. The police officer’s identity has not been released.

Officials in Littleton on Wednesday morning tweeted the following:

There are no updates at this time regarding the Officer-involved shooting from yesterday morning. The LPD continues to work around the clock on this ongoing investigation and we will post any updates ASAP.

