LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton police continue to search for the suspect wanted in a shooting that left Officer David Snook seriously injured. Snook was shot at least three times.
Snook was shot late Monday night after responding to a call for shots being fired from a car. That car has been recovered but the gunman hasn’t been found.READ MORE: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Joins States In Anti-Robocall Technology Requirement
The officer was seriously injured after being shot in the torso, arm and leg and continues to recover in the hospital. Snook is a decorated 13-year veteran of the police department. He has a wife and three young children.
Police continue to search for the suspect who has been identified as Rigoberto Valles Dominguez, 33. He is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-5, 190 pounds with brown eyes and short, buzzcut brown hair. He has several tattoos including a skull on his right forearm and a saint on his left forearm.READ MORE: Hearing Centered Around Face Masks In Jefferson County Schools Continues For Second Day In Court
Police believe that he was involved in a carjacking a few blocks away and several hours after the shooting. The vehicle taken is a sand grey 2002 Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate AGM-D94 and the vehicle should have a smashed driver’s side window.
He is believed to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.MORE NEWS: Latino Coalition Of Weld County Takes COVID Vaccine Clinics Into Communities To Promote Vaccine Equity
Anyone with information regarding this crime or knows where the suspect is, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.