LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Police Sergeant Phil Metzler has resigned following an independent investigation by a consulting firm into the police department’s use of force against Karen Garner last summer. Metzler was among the Loveland officers placed on leave after body cam video showed her being forcefully arrested and injured by former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp.
Earlier this month, Garner's family says they accepted a $3 million settlement after finding a letter Karen wrote after her diagnosis. The family, who sued LPD over civil rights violations allegations, said the letter helped them make the decision to accept the payout and use it for Karen's care.
The Garner family filed the lawsuit earlier this year, accusing the Loveland Police Department of violating Garner's civil rights in 2020. Garner was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal $14 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart.
Hopp was ultimately fired, and charged with assault in the case. Former Loveland Police Officer Daria Jalali was also fired and cited with charges related to failing to intervene. Metzler said, at the time, that the use of force in her arrest was within policy and appropriate.
"A chief of police does not have the ability to prevent an officer from resigning," Loveland Police Chief Ticer said, "but this resignation closes one more chapter of an incident that has tarnished the hard work of the men and women of the Loveland Police Department who have and continue to serve with honor."
The chief’s disciplinary review process continues with the others involved in the investigation.