(CBS4) – Saturday, September 24 is National Public Lands Day and that means the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees for the day in parks and recreation sites.
The National Environment Education Foundation (NEEF) is the driving force behind the day, designed to be a volunteer event for the public lands. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, here.
There are 50 opportunities in Colorado ranging from doing trail maintenance to planting flowers and shrubs and pollinator garden.
The organization has also worked the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies to get fees waived for recreation areas.
For Coloradans that means it will be free to get into the National Parks that charge fees like Rocky Mountain National Park, Mesa Verde and Great Sand Dunes among others. You should still check to see if you need any reservations to get into the parks.
The final free day of the year for national parks will be November 11, Veterans Day.