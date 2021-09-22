DENVER (CBS4) – The fall equinox occurs Wednesday afternoon marking the official switch from summer to fall. But mother nature has it backward in Colorado with the morning felling like fall and the afternoon felling like summer.
Temperatures in most areas around Colorado were not as cold Wednesday morning as they were Tuesday morning it was still colder than normal. Denver dropped to 42 degrees Wednesday morning which is about 8 degrees below normal for the final morning of summer.
The coldest temperatures in the state were again in Jackson County's North Park where Cowdrey recorded 12 degrees and Hebron was 16 degrees.
The official start of fall occurs at 1:20 p.m. and by that time the temperature in the Denver metro area should be in at least the upper 70s. Most neighborhoods along the Front Range will be 40 or more degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon compared to Wednesday morning.
It will also stay sunny and dry statewide on Wednesday and similar weather is expected for Thursday. There will be minor changes on Friday thanks to a weak cold front before a big warmup over the weekend. High temperatures should be close to record territory for the Bronco game at Mile High on Sunday. The current record for September 26 is 90 degrees from 2010.