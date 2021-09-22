DENVER (CBS4) – The holidays return in-person to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this year and tickets go on sale Friday. That’s the same day you’ll be able to make a date with “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The holiday program includes the return of Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” in the renovated Wolf Theatre. It runs from November 19 until December 26 with tickets starting at $35. This musical adaptation takes us through Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight transformation to remind us of the true meaning of the holidays.

You’ll find a bigger, outdoor-indoor immersive “Camp Christmas” experience at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The camp will cover six acres of campy fun with holiday themed experiences, fairy bars and family-friendly activities. It will be open from November 18 through January 2. It’s a great place to celebrate all things Christmas while connecting with the past with holiday installations in historic buildings.

The holiday events also include “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” in the Buell Theater. The re-imagined version of the Christmas classic plays for two evenings only. It features a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a Violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, a founding father of hip hop who opens the show with a short set.

“It is with great excitement that we are able to invite audiences to purchase tickets for productions this holiday season,” Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO said in a news release.

“These experiences are the perfect example of the spectrum of programming that the DCPA brings to the community. From a gorgeous theatrical mainstay to an over-the-top nontraditional adventure or a Tony-award winning Broadway show, we can’t wait to welcome audiences eager to come together.”

And you can start making plans for the 2022 Broadway season as tickets for the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” go on sale as well. It will play in the Buell Theater from May 31 through June 5. It’s called a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

You can get online tickets here. You can also call (303) 893-4100, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you prefer in person, you’ll find a box office in the Bonfils Theatre Complex lobby open from Tuesday through Thursday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to attend a performance. Children under 12 – who are ineligible to receive the vaccine – must have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours of start time or a negative antigen test taken within six hours. Home testing kit results are not accepted.

Everyone two and older must wear unless eating or drinking in designated areas. Food and drinks will not be allowed in the theaters.