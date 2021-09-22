DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is making sure phone companies are taking robocalls seriously. He joined attorneys general from every state and DC in requiring phone companies to implement anti-robocall technology.
That’s what makes some calls show up as spam.
“What we made sure to do was identify and block spam calls, and authenticate legitimate calls,” said Weiser. “Since that set of principles went into effect, we’ve identified 52 billion of these spoof numbers or spam calls, 32 billion have been blocked.”
Phone companies have until next week to fully integrate the technology. So far, only a third of major telephone companies have done so.