CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado News

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has 150 permanent and temporary highway maintenance jobs they are looking to fill to help maintain roadways. They are hosting several upcoming career fairs.

Some of the jobs require a commercial driver’s license but not all.

(credit: CBS)

All of the fairs are happening at either a CDOT office or maintenance facility, and masks are required for everyone taking part in the career fairs. The locations and times are as follows:

SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO

Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201

Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1185 County Road 16, Fairplay, CO 80440

SOUTHWEST COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301

NORTHEAST COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.
10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634

WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438

WESTERN COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505

NORTHWEST COLORADO

Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446

DENVER AREA

Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon.
18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011

Get more information at codot.gov.

Jesse Sarles