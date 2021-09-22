(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has 150 permanent and temporary highway maintenance jobs they are looking to fill to help maintain roadways. They are hosting several upcoming career fairs.
Some of the jobs require a commercial driver’s license but not all.
All of the fairs are happening at either a CDOT office or maintenance facility, and masks are required for everyone taking part in the career fairs. The locations and times are as follows:
SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO
Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201
Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1185 County Road 16, Fairplay, CO 80440
SOUTHWEST COLORADO
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301
NORTHEAST COLORADO
Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.
10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634
WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498
Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438
WESTERN COLORADO
Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505
NORTHWEST COLORADO
Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446
DENVER AREA
Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon.
18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
Get more information at codot.gov.