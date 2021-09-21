DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Fire officials have released the name of the firefighting technician who died on the job on Monday. Technician Jeff Billingsley had a heart attack while on duty.
Billingsley, 42, spent 19 years on the job. He reportedly didn’t feel well and was taken to a hospital at around 3:30 p.m. Monday where he died.
First responders helped escort the firefighter’s body from UCHealth to Denver Health on Monday.
The command staff “expressed their deepest sympathies to family, friends and coworkers.” The Denver Fire Department described Billingsley as a “kind, positive, and capable man. He will be greatly missed.”