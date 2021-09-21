CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Half Staff Flags, South Metro Fire Rescue

(CBS4) – South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter paramedic Anthony Palato passed away last week after a battle with occupational cancer, leaving behind his wife and two daughters. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday.

Anthony Palato

Anthony Palato (credit: South Metro Fire)

The service will take place at Denver First Church in Englewood at 11 a.m. That’s at 3800 East Hampden Avenue. Then a procession will begin at approximately 1:15 p.m.

WATCH THE MEMORIAL SERVICE ON CBSN DENVER.

Tony, as friends and family called him, served Colorado as a firefighter paramedic with all his heart for 21 years. He was 55.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings on Tuesday in honor of Palato.

(credit: CBS)

Palato’s fire service career began with the City of Sheridan then with Cunningham Fire before the department unified with South Metro Fire Rescue.

Jesse Sarles