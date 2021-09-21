(CBS4) – South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter paramedic Anthony Palato passed away last week after a battle with occupational cancer, leaving behind his wife and two daughters. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday.
The service will take place at Denver First Church in Englewood at 11 a.m. That’s at 3800 East Hampden Avenue. Then a procession will begin at approximately 1:15 p.m.
WATCH THE MEMORIAL SERVICE ON CBSN DENVER.
Tony, as friends and family called him, served Colorado as a firefighter paramedic with all his heart for 21 years. He was 55.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings on Tuesday in honor of Palato.
Palato’s fire service career began with the City of Sheridan then with Cunningham Fire before the department unified with South Metro Fire Rescue.