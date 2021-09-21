(CBS4) – On Sept. 21, FBI Denver announced the Teton County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains found on Sunday at a dispersed camping site are of Gabby Petito. They add the coroner’s office has initially ruled the death a homicide, but the cause is still pending.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU
— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021
Petito disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, which started in June. The trip included stops in Colorado at the Great Sand Dunes National Park.
On Aug. 12, officers in Moab, Utah describe the couple as having “engaged in some sort of altercation.” Petito’s conversations with her mother appeared to reveal Petito had “more and more tension” with her travel partner, a police affidavit for a search warrant indicates.
On Aug. 24, Petito video-called her mother and exchanged text messages with her in the following days.
On Aug. 30, her family received their last text from Petito which they doubt she wrote. Two days later, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to their home, which they share with his parents, alone.
Petito’s family then reported her missing on Sept. 11.
Laundrie’s parents told police he left the home on Sept. 14. He has refused to talk with investigators and has not been seen in several days. Laundrie has not been charged in the case.