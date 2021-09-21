DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado mountain valleys had temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning. It wasn’t as cold in Denver but the city did drop to 39 degrees to start the final day of summer.

The last time the Denver area was as cold as Tuesday morning was on May 12. Very chilly temperatures will also found around Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley where the official morning low temperature at the Greeley airport was 37 degrees.

In the mountains, it was the first hard freeze of the season for many mountain towns between 9,000 and 10,000 feet including Frisco, Steamboat Springs, and Leadville.

The coldest temperatures in the state occurred in Jackson County for the hardy communities located in North Park. The small towns of Cowdrey and Hebron are located just north and south of Walden. Both towns recorded 14 degrees Tuesday which are the among the coldest temperatures in the continental US so far this season.

After the chilly morning, temperatures will be slow to warmup on Tuesday. Denver and the Front Range will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees which is similar to Monday and 5-10 degrees below normal for late September.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be quite chilly again but probably not quite as cold as it was Tuesday morning.

For anyone planning to attend the Rockies game Tuesday evening, be prepared for breezy and cool weather with temperatures in the 50s for most of the game.