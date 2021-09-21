VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail Resorts is the latest to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandates. This time not just for staff, but also guests.
If guests want to eat at one of Vail Resorts’ indoor restaurants or quick service cafeterias, proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be provided. That includes children in ski school who are ages 12 and over.
Vail Resorts plans on operating their ski resorts at capacity this season without reservations or limits.
The Town of Vail is also requiring face masks in all indoor settings.