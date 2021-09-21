(AP) – The Denver Broncos lost Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on Sunday when he aggravated a right ankle injury that’s been bothering him for a month and kept him out of the season opener against the Giants.
Chubb started to limp off after a play in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, then went to his hands and knees and punched the ground before trainers went out and escorted him to the sideline. He was replaced by Malik Reed and didn’t return.
“You hate to see injuries happen to anyone, especially your teammates,” defensive end Shelby Harris said.
“Malik’s made for these moments. I feel like every year, he’s always being counted out somehow and he always comes up and makes a big impact. So, that’s why we love him. He’s Mr. Reliable. He’s going to come in and make some plays.”
Reed filled in when Chubb tore an ACL in 2019 and he led the team with eight sacks in 2020 while filling in for Von Miller, who missed the entire season with an ankle injury.
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
