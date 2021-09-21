Denver Abortion Clinic Seeing Influx Of Patients Following New Law In TexasCBS News had rare access to a facility in Denver, where nearly half the patients are from Texas.

Protesters Gather Outside Jefferson County Courthouse For Face Mask Injunction Hearing Centered Around SchoolsThere are two parts to this: the first is requiring all students, teachers and others to wear masks in school and the second is allowing public health inspectors into the school buildings.

Colorado Announces Free, At-Home COVID Testing As Hospitalizations Decrease SlightlyColorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a new at-home COVID-19 testing program during a news conference on Tuesday.

Vail Resorts Requires COVID Vaccine Not Just For Staff, But Also GuestsVail Resorts is the latest to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandates. This time not just for staff, but also guests.

Run The Rocks Fundraiser Benefits The American Lung AssociationLung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States, and the American Lung Association continues to fight to find a cure. You can help their mission by participating in their upcoming Run the Rocks 5k/10k at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hispanic Neighborhoods In Denver Metro Area With High COVID Hospitalizations Consistently Have Poorer Air QualityWhere you live could determine how sick you get from COVID-19, a CBS4 analysis of government data has found.