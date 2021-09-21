CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder were called to a unique rescue. A toddler got her head stuck in between two slats in a balcony banister outside an apartment.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Police used a special tool to separate the bars so the little girl could pull her head out.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Boulder police tweeted out, “As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret. That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck. Thankfully Sgt Marquez & Officer Kyle found a quick & clever way to safely free her.”

(credit: Boulder Police)

After, she ran into her mother’s arms, thankful to be free. Medics checked her out.

