BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder were called to a unique rescue. A toddler got her head stuck in between two slats in a balcony banister outside an apartment.
Police used a special tool to separate the bars so the little girl could pull her head out.
Boulder police tweeted out, “As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret. That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck. Thankfully Sgt Marquez & Officer Kyle found a quick & clever way to safely free her.”
After, she ran into her mother’s arms, thankful to be free. Medics checked her out.
As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret. That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck. Thankfully Sgt Marquez & Officer Kyle found a quick & clever way to safely free her. Shared with mom's OK #Boulder pic.twitter.com/eH8paon5g5
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 21, 2021