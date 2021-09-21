STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized another bear in Steamboat Springs after the animal entered a number of homes. People living on Valverdant Circle reported the bear either getting into their homes or trying to get inside.
Officers eventually set a trap and the bear was captured and then put down. This is the third bear the Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized in Steamboat Springs so far this month.
The bear was seen in the same neighborhood on Fish Creek Falls Road last week. The bear tore out the screen door of a house. Sara Nancy said the bear has repeatedly tried to break in.
This time of year, bears are trying to bulk up and eat as much as they can in preparation for winter hibernation.