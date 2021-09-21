GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser charged three assisted living caregivers in the death of a resident at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. According to a news release, the three charged allegedly left resident Hazel Place, 86, outside in the heat for six hours.
According to court documents, Jamie Johnston, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27, are charged with the negligent death of an at-risk person and criminally negligent homicide. Martinez and Johnston are also charged with second-degree forgery.
The AG says arrest affidavits for the three suspects are sealed, and they were issued summons to appear in court, so no booking photos are available.
CBS4 looked at the assisted living facility’s previous inspection history with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The facility was last cited for failing to follow proper COVID-19 protocols in 2020.
CBS4 reached out to the facility for comment, but has not yet received a call back.
The next court hearing on the matter will be held Oct. 5, according to court records.
Weiser said the charges come following an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Colorado Department of Law and the Grand Junction Police Department.
Weiser said the charges come following an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Colorado Department of Law and the Grand Junction Police Department.

If you suspect Medicaid fraud or abuse at your loved one's assisted living center, contact the Department of Law at (720) 508-6696 or mfcu.investigations@coag.gov.