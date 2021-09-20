(CBS) – CBS and the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today that some of Broadway’s biggest stars will take the stage on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.
Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong are set to appear throughout the evening. More artists participating in the show will be announced later this week.
The show’s host will be Leslie Odom Jr. as previously announced. Check your local listings for more information.