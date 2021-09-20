DENVER (CBS4)– High school students in Denver walked out of class on Monday morning to protest Tay Anderson‘s position on the Denver School Board. Last week, Anderson was censured by the board after an investigation revealed that he had acted inappropriately but the initial allegations of sexual assault were unfounded.
Although censured by the school board, Anderson will retain his seat.
Dozens of students at North High School gathered in front of the school with a megaphone and signs. The demonstration centers around Anderson and the fact that many students don't feel safe with him still on the board. The walkout organizer said in a statement, "Anyone who is responsible for such concerning actions within or connected to learning environments that include children is far beyond unacceptable and should be removed. It's time we bring an end to Anderson's time in DPS."
The board had waited months for the 96-page redacted report which found those anonymous sex assault allegations against the board member to be "unsubstantiated." The report did find that Anderson acted inappropriately by texting with students.
After Anderson’s censure last week, he said, “This is unprecedented, it wreaks of anti-Blackness and roots in systems that uphold white supremacy.”