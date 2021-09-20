Broncos Linebacker Josey Jewell Suffers Season Ending InjuryBroncos linebacker Josey Jewell is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the Broncos win over the Jaguars in Week 2, a source confirmed to CBS4’s Michael Spencer on Monday morning.

Colorado Town Of Branson's Football Team Gets Its Field Of DreamsBranson's football team just had their first game and won. But the bigger victory is the field they were playing on. No longer is it what many have dubbed "the worst football field in America." In fact, thanks to the kindness of strangers it's now the opposite.

Peyton Manning Has Already Spoken With Multiple Broncos Suitors, With Eye On Role As An Investor Or ManagerPeyton Manning is among football people closely watching the Broncos' pending sale, with league sources indicating to CBS Sports that he has already spoken to at least two potential suitors for the team.

Courtland Sutton's Career Day Helps Denver Broncos Beat Jaguars 23-13Courtland Sutton’s career day helped the Denver Broncos beat woeful Jacksonville 23-13 on Sunday.

Denver Broncos Rookie Patrick Surtain II Gets First Career InterceptionRookie Patrick Surtain II registered his first career interception in his first career start for the Denver Broncos in Jacksonville.

Rockies Score 2 In 9th, Beat Nats 9-8 For 4th Straight WinElías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as the Colorado Rockies rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8 Friday night.