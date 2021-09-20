DENVER (CBS4) – A Montbello family is mourning after losing both parents in a car wreck on Sunday. That family identified the victims as Rosalino Gonzalez-Salinas and Sandra Tapia-Cisneros.
On Monday, Aitza Gonzales-Tapia, one of the couple’s three daughters, said her parents radiated love and were always willing to help community members in need by holding toy drives and Thanksgiving meal giveaways.READ MORE: Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Denver School Board's Actions With Tay Anderson
“My mom and dad were always smiling and dancing and happy and all they ever wanted to do was give back to the community that gave them so much support when we moved here,” Gonzales-Tapia said.READ MORE: Police Suspect Speeding After Teenagers Ejected From Truck In Aurora; One Killed
The crash happened early Sunday morning in Aurora near East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive. The other driver, who police say was speeding, was taken to the hospital.
Gonzales-Salinas and Tapia-Cisneros were pronounced dead on scene.MORE NEWS: Stag Hollow Fire Burning In Larimer County Prompts Voluntary Evacuations
Family of the couple is now raising money to help with funeral expenses. If you want to contribute, you can do so at this GoFundMe page.