By Jennifer McRae
Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Officers arrested Marissa Gilliam for the homicide that occurred near 40th Avenue and Steele Street.

The victim, an adult female, was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning. Police announced that the victim was pronounced deceased on Saturday afternoon. The victim has not been identified.

Gilliam, 37, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Her booking photo has not been released.

