ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge then sentenced D’Marcus Jones-Brown to 80 years in prison for killing two men and shooting an Aurora police officer. An Adams County jury convicted Jones-Brown, 31, in May of 2021.
The crimes occurred on Aug. 31, 2018 when Jones-Brown came home from work to find his wife and her 8-year-old son inside the home. He became angry after the woman and child put stickers on the walls.READ MORE: Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Denver School Board's Actions With Tay Anderson
The woman and Jones-Brown argued before she and the child tried to leave. Jones-Brown physically stopped them. Then, the child tried to help his mother before Jones-Brown shoved him into a dresser, according to the district attorney’s office.
The woman and child were able to leave and call for help. Anthoni Readus, the boy’s father, and Wayne Carter, the woman’s brother, showed up along with Aurora police officer Jason Sweeney.
Readus, 25, and Carter, 19, were walking with the boy in the parking lot while Sweeney was taking a report from the woman. Jones-Brown confronted the men and shot Readus five times, shot Carter seven times and shot the boy once.READ MORE: Montbello Family Mourns The Loss Of 2 Parents In Deadly Crash In Aurora
Sweeney ran toward the gunfire and was later shot in his protective vest by Jones-Brown. Sweeney fired back, hitting the suspect several times.
The child survived, but the two other men did not.
“This is one of the most horrific, brutal, and senseless crimes I have seen in my career,” said District Attorney Brian Mason.
Jones-Brown was convicted of several charges including second degree murder, second degree attempted murder, reckless manslaughter and child abuse.MORE NEWS: Police Suspect Speeding After Teenagers Ejected From Truck In Aurora; One Killed
Part of the shooting was recorded on Sweeney’s bodycam video. Be advised the district attorney’s office warns it is graphic in nature.