COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health of Environment launched four community mobile vaccine sites across the metro area on Monday. The goal is to help residents complete requirements for their employers whether they have received a first dose or not.

“It’s a lot easier to get vaccinated,” said Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper with the Colorado National Guard. “We are seeing quite a few employer mandates for the vaccine by the end of the month.”

Mayor Michael Hancock required all city employees in Denver as well as private-sector workers in high-risk setting become fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. While these clinics would not help someone showing up for their first dose, it could help someone get on track or meet a potential company requirement to get at least one dose by the end of the month.

“We were forced to more or less,” one woman said on Monday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park location. “If we don’t get it, we can’t get a job.”

Each site will operate for 10 days and can provide 1,000 doses to the community each day. These locations join more than 1,600 community partners already offering the vaccine, according to CDPHE. Some sites like Dick’s could handle 6,000 doses a day when that location was a mass vaccination site earlier in the year.

“We would love to have that challenge with these current community sites. We would love to need to increase capacity,” Pieper, a senior adviser for COVID-19 response for the state, told CBS4 on Monday.

The supply remains steady across Colorado while demand has not kept up with it in recent months. While the clinics hope to assist those meeting employer requirements, CDPHE also wants to tackle the spread from the Delta variant and encourages more people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated.

“We absolutely want to make sure it’s readily available so anyone that needs that vaccine can do so,” Pieper said.

As of Monday, these sites can give first and second doses of the vaccine. For those who are immunocompromised and eligible for a third dose, they can request that shot at these locations. The booster shot for the general public recommended by vaccine makers because of declining efficacy has not been approved for these locations.

COVID-19 Colorado Vaccine Finder

From CDPHE:

Large Community Vaccination Site Information