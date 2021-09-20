ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the Broncos win over the Jaguars in Week 2, a source confirmed to CBS4’s Michael Spencer on Monday morning.
Jewell, who played every defensive snap one Week 1, was hurt on a special teams play. He had been playing some really good football prior to his injury.
In his absence, Justin Strnad is expected to see more playing time moving forward and will likely move into a starting role alongside Alexander Johnson.
The Broncos have already had a rash of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Ronald Darby is on IR with a hamstring injury, and Bradley Chubb left Sunday’s game against the Jags with an ankle injury, so the Broncos will likely be without three members of their starting defense when they host the Jets in Week 3.