(CBS4) – Vic Fangio could neither confirm or deny that Josey Jewell will miss the rest of the season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this morning that the Broncos inside linebacker did indeed tear his pectoral muscle and will be out for the rest of 2021.
Fangio confirmed Jewell has a pectoral injury and that they would have an answer later Monday or Tuesday morning.
Jewell was injured after making a big hit on a punt return vs. Jacksonville yesterday. Justin Strnad relieved Jewell on the Broncos defense. Strnad is confident he can fill that void if need be but he knows he’s filling big shoes.
“He comes to work early, studies and is one of the smartest players I’ve ever been a teammate of,” said Strnad. “The last couple of months me and Josey have become real close. He’s one of the big leaders on this team so to lose him is a big loss.”
Linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered the other significant injury to come out of Sunday’s win at Jacksonville.
Chubb re-aggravated his previous ankle injury. He was cleared by doctors to play on Sunday but limped off the field in the 2nd quarter after rushing the quarterback.
Chubb was noticeably frustrated as he left the field. There’s not timetable for his return.