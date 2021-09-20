DENVER (CBS4) – Fall begins this Wednesday in the Northern Hemisphere and that means it won’t be long until we see the first freezing temperatures of the season across the lower elevations. In fact, we’re already seeing overnight temps below freezing on a consistent basis in the mountains above 9,000 feet and in some of the higher mountains valleys.
In Denver, the average date of first freeze is on October 7. Mother Nature tends to be pretty consistent with that date when looking at the last 10 years.
2020 – Sept. 8 (tied with 1962 for earliest on record)
2019 – Oct. 9
2018 – Oct. 10
2017 – Oct. 9
2016 – Oct. 6
2015 – Oct. 28
2014 – Oct. 3
2013 – Oct. 4
2012 – Oct. 5
2011 – Oct. 17
But there are some years when we don’t see the first freeze in Denver until the month of November. The latest first freeze on record in the city was on November 15, 1944.