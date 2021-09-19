Rockies Score 2 In 9th, Beat Nats 9-8 For 4th Straight WinElías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as the Colorado Rockies rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8 Friday night.

Von Miller Pokes Fun At Teammates Again After Big ComebackVon Miller celebrated his return to the lineup with a pair of sacks against the Giants last weekend after missing all of 2020 with an ankle injury.

SportsLine Week 2 AFC West Picks: 'We'll See The Broncos Play A Very Clean Game,' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinAll four AFC West teams started off the season with a win, but the Raiders, Chargers, and Chiefs all face tough matchups in Week 2.

Denver Broncos Rookie Patrick Surtain II Will Get First NFL Start On SundayCornerback Patrick Surtain II ended up playing just 16 snaps in his first NFL game. But there's no more holding back Surtain now.

With Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Out, It's Next Man Up For Denver BroncosWith Jerry Jeudy out, the Broncos depth is already being tested. But if there is one area where this team can rely on depth, it’s at receiver.

Raimel Tapia's Tiebreaking Single In 10th Sends Rockies Over BravesRaimel Tapia hit a tiebreaking single off A.J. Minter in the 10th inning, scoring Colton Welker from third base and lifting Colorado to a 3-2 victory over Atlanta.