(CBS4) – Starting Monday, four large community vaccination sites are opening up soon across Colorado’s Front Range.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say the goal is to help as employer vaccine mandate deadlines are nearing at the end of September.
You can get your first, second or third dose if you are eligible at the following locations:
– The Aurora Municipal Center
Location: 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
Drive-through clinic
Hours of operation: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
– Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs
Location: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Walk-in clinic
Hours of operation: 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
– Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City
Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022, Lot F 9/20-22, Lot H 9/23-9/30
Walk-up clinic
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. -9 p.m.
– Southwest Plaza Mall in Littleton
Location: 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123
Drive-through clinic
Hours of operation:10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Register at covid19.colorado.gov online for an appointment.