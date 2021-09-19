(CBS4) – Rookie Patrick Surtain II registered his first career interception in his first career start for the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Jacksonville. It happened in the fourth quarter.
Surtain was starting at cornerback in place of Ronald Darby on Sunday. In the fourth quarter Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence launched a huge pass and Surtain was running step for step with receiver Tyron Johnson down the field. Surtain jumped up and grabbed the ball in both hands and managed to get both feet in bounds as he fell.
The Broncos drafted Surtain out of Alabama with the ninth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
The Broncos won the game 23-13.