DENVER (CBS4) -A strong cold front will change the weather across Colorado to start the new work week. It will move into the northwest corner of the state by Sunday evening with gusty winds, cooler temperatures and showers or storms.

An area of wildfire smoke from western fires will also accompany this cold front. It could be relatively thick in spots but hopefully it will stay elevated and won’t settle to the ground.

Monday will bring high temperatures up to 20 degrees colder than they were this weekend to places like Denver. Much of the state will see highs in the 50s and 60s behind the cold front.

A little bit of light snow is possible in the northern and central mountains between Sunday night and Monday night. We won’t see much in the way of accumulation though. The main story with this cold front will be the much cooler temperatures for a few days.

By Monday night it will potentially be cold enough to end the growing season in some of Colorado’s northwest valleys. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for those locations, which include Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs.

Ahead of the front it will be windy and warm again, especially on the eastern plains where highs on Sunday will climb back into the 80s and lower 90s. Fire danger will be high between Colorado Springs and Trinidad where a Red Flag Warning will be in effect through early Sunday evening.

Wednesday will bring a new season to Earth’s Northern Hemisphere. The Autumnal Equinox will begin at 1:20 p.m. in Colorado. The planet will experience equal day and equal night with about 12 hours of each.