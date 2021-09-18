DENVER (CBS4)– The 51st Annual Denver Oktoberfest is underway after kicking off for the first of two weekends. The event is happening over six days in two weekends in downtown Denver on Larimer Street.
The event is expected to attract more than 350,000 people between the two weekends, Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 24-26. Oktoberfest attendees will need to purchase tickets for drinks and food.
Prices range from $20 to $65 for wristbands for the event. There is live music and different events like keg bowling and stein hoisting.
