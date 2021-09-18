CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:I-25, I-25 Closed, I-25 Crash- I-25 Traffic, Interstate 25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at RidgeGate Parkway for a while on Saturday morning due to a crash. Two southbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.

The closure initially shut down all lanes between Exit 192- RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188- Castle Pines Parkway.

South Metro Fire Rescue told CBS4 news that there were minor injuries in the crash involving two vehicles, including a Jeep that was seen on its roof. The second vehicle was damaged by debris caused when the Jeep rolled over.

