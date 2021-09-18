ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire burning at Glacier Creek Stables in Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out at one structure at the stables.
The fire forced the closure of Bear Lake Road to inbound traffic due to emergency vehicles. What caused the fire is being investigated. Crews were trying to keep the blaze contained to the stables and prevent it from spreading into the forest.
Glacier Creek Stable is the only riding facility inside Rocky Mountain National Park.