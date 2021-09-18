DENVER (CBS4)– Denver tied a heat record on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver International Airport recorded a temperature of 93 degrees on Saturday afternoon.
That ties the previous record high for Denver which was set in 1895.
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, the September heat is making a comeback this weekend. High pressure over the western half of the U.S. will be ushering in high temperatures for eastern Colorado as much as 15 to 20 degrees warmer than Friday’s top temps.