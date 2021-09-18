DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 93 degrees at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday. It tied a record high for the date that was set in 1895. The normal high for September 18 in Denver is 79 degrees.
It was the 59th time that the daily high temperature hit 90 degrees or higher this season in Denver, which lands in fifth place on the list of most 90 degree days in a year. The highest number of 90 degree days in a season is 75 and that just happened last year.
75 days – 2020
73 days – 2012
61 days – 2000
60 days – 1994
59 days – 2018, 2021