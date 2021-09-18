DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver responded to three shootings and a stabbing overnight Friday into Saturday. One shooting was deadly.
Officers responded to a shooting at 40th and Steele Street where one woman was killed.
In each of the other two shootings and stabbing, one person was hospitalized in an unknown condition.
Police have not made any arrests in connection with any of the violent crimes.
