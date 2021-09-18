ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe Basin will require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this ski season. The mandate was announced on A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth’s blog.
According to Henceroth, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 2. New employees will have one week from their start date to begin the vaccination process and six weeks to receive their final shot.
He said that about 90% of all A-Basin employees are vaccinated right now. He also mentioned that the past 18 months have been challenging and that some guests felt the guidelines were too restrictive and others felt the ski area didn’t do enough.
Henceroth also wrote, “Our intention is to protect the safety and well-being of our employees and guests and to keep our business open, viable and sustainable. By requiring vaccinations, we will reduce the chance of employees transmitting and contracting the disease as well as reduce the amount of business interruption caused by employee absences related to illness and quarantines.”