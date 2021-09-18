DENVER (CBS4)– Starting Friday night the closure of Steele Street will impact a lot of drivers in the Denver metro area. The street closure is part of the Central 70 Project.
Steele Street will be closed in both directions over Interstate 70, between 46th North and South avenues, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sept. 20. The road will be closed for bridge work, including waterproofing and paving.READ MORE: Centennial Celebrates 20th Anniversary After Being Named One Of The Best Places To Live
Detour Information from the Colorado Department of Transportation:READ MORE: Fifth Teenager Dies From Injuries More Than A Week After Deadly Crash Claims 4 Lives In Prowers County
-
-
Southbound motorists will detour to 48th Avenue headed east, then turn right onto southbound Colorado Boulevard and finally turn right onto eastbound 40th Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street.MORE NEWS: Colorado Organizations Team Up To Combat Mental Health Crises In Emergency Room Patients Before They Happen
-
Northbound motorists will turn right onto westbound 40th Avenue, then turn left onto northbound Colorado Boulevard and finally turn left onto westbound 46th North Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard.
-