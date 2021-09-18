Colorado Organizations Team Up To Combat Mental Health Crises In Emergency Room Patients Before They HappenTwo Colorado organizations are partnering together to combat mental health crises in emergency room patients, by intervening before they happen.

A-Basin Requires All Employees To Get COVID Vaccine By Nov. 2Arapahoe Basin will require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this ski season. The mandate was announced on A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth's blog.

COVID Burnout Rises Among Colorado's Public Health LeadersMore than 40% of local public health leaders in Colorado have left their positions, mostly due to COVID fatigue.

COVID In Colorado: Doctors React To FDA Decision On Vaccine Booster Shots For Only Targeted GroupPlans to roll out a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the general public will be scaled back. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group.

Doctors at Swedish Medical Center Support More Research On Booster Shots In U.S.Doctors at Swedish Medical Center waiting on a decision by the Food and Drug Administration about a booster shot for COVID-19 vaccines say more time should be spent studying the idea.

COVID In Colorado: ICU Beds Full In Larimer County And Weld CountyBoth Larimer and Weld counties are now out of ICU beds as the number of hospitalizations rises in the current wave of the pandemic, driven by the delta variant.