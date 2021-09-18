CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Centennial News, Colorado News

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Centennial is celebrating 20 years with a big festival. The city in the southern part of the Denver metro area in Arapahoe County was founded in 2001.

(credit: CBS)

The celebration invited all the town’s residents to gather for a family-friendly event at the Streets of Southglenn on Saturday. The day started with a free pancake breakfast, a car show, chalk art, along with Arapahoe High School’s annual homecoming parade.

The celebration also featured live music throughout the day.

(credit: CBS)

The 20th anniversary celebration comes as Centennial was named Best 50 Places To Live In 2021 by Money magazine. Both Centennial and Castle Rock earned a place on the list based on a number of criteria including cost of living, diversity and quality of life.

Centennial is No. 8 on the list. The magazine says “Centennial students attend Cherry Creek and Littleton Public Schools, two of the most highly regarded school districts in the state.”

(credit: CBS)

It also points out the city is located by two major highways but is close to the Dry Creek light rail station where you can hop on a train and be at Union Station in downtown Denver in 37 minutes.

According to the article, Centennial has a population of 115,275 with a median income of $112,599.

