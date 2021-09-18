CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Centennial is celebrating 20 years with a big festival. The city in the southern part of the Denver metro area in Arapahoe County was founded in 2001.
The celebration invited all the town's residents to gather for a family-friendly event at the Streets of Southglenn on Saturday. The day started with a free pancake breakfast, a car show, chalk art, along with Arapahoe High School's annual homecoming parade.
The celebration also featured live music throughout the day.
The 20th anniversary celebration comes as Centennial was named Best 50 Places To Live In 2021 by Money magazine. Both Centennial and Castle Rock earned a place on the list based on a number of criteria including cost of living, diversity and quality of life.
Centennial is No. 8 on the list. The magazine says “Centennial students attend Cherry Creek and Littleton Public Schools, two of the most highly regarded school districts in the state.”
It also points out the city is located by two major highways but is close to the Dry Creek light rail station where you can hop on a train and be at Union Station in downtown Denver in 37 minutes.
According to the article, Centennial has a population of 115,275 with a median income of $112,599.