DENVER(CBS)- Happy Saturday! Our September heat is making a comeback to kick off the weekend. High pressure over the western half of the U.S. will be ushering in high temperatures for eastern Colorado as much as 15 to 20 degrees warmer than Friday’s top temps.
On the radar and satellite pictures there is a small disturbance flowing under the ridge across Utah that will push into Colorado Saturday night into Sunday. This should deliver some much needed moisture to the Western Slope overnight into Sunday morning.
The system will be a fast mover but, may give the Front Range some Saturday afternoon and evening cloud cover along with a few sprinkles here and there for the evening into early Sunday morning.
Clouds and light sprinkles may cover the eastern plains and Front Range early on Sunday before clearing out to a slightly cooler and mostly sunny day to finish out the week.
A cold front is forecast for Monday that will deliver another early taste of Fall and perhaps a high mountain dusting of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.