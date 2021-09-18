NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Saturday at the North Denver Islamic Center was like a fall carnival. They had food and games, but the people who were there have probably never been to a fall carnival because they are new to this country.

They are Afghan refugees making a new life here in Colorado. When they left, they took very little so the Masjid is helping them out by providing them with food, toiletries, clothes and household items. The event was a big hit.

“I’m very happy with the turnout I’m glad to see the kids enjoy themselves and just be kids the way they are supposed to be,” says Ayesha Ansari the coordinator for the donation drive.

The refugees also got COVID-19 vaccines and information about resources available to them from Muslim Family Services of Colorado. It is an opportunity to start over thanks to the generosity of strangers.

“I think about Colorado it’s nice, and the people are nice to you and the school is better than Afghanistan,” a boy named Subhan told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta.

Last week the mosque made a call for donations and the community showed up. Hundreds of cars dropped off enough donations to fill two rooms at the mosque. On Saturday, much of that was taken home with refugee families.

“I’m hoping they put a dent in all of those items that we’ve gotten,” says Ayesha.

Perhaps as important as getting new belongings, these families got to be with each other, to support each other through this rough time in their lives.

“Connecting with each other and kind of getting a feeling of home right now,” says Ayesha.

There are hundreds more refugees coming to Colorado and this mosque wants to help them all, so they are asking for the community’s help. They don’t need any more clothes or household items right now. They do need food. Especially halal meat or if you would rather, you can donate money.

To donate food call: Too Hoo Kares at 720-763-5935, for monetary donations: https://gofund.me/0a6cd775.