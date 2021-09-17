WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster stopped a driver who led them on a chase on Friday by doing a PIT maneuver. The chase started at Highway 36 and Sheridan Boulevard and it ended at 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
Police said the suspect, a man, was wanted out of Arapahoe County on a felony domestic violence charge. The man was first spotted driving just after 10:30 a.m. When authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop he drove away and led them on a short chase.
No one was hurt when police blocked the suspect’s car and they arrested him.
Police said they expect the man will now face vehicle eluding charges.
The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.