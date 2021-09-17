DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Public Schools board voted on Friday to censure Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson. This comes after a report detailing the investigation into allegations against Anderson was released on Wednesday.
The redacted report is 96 pages long.
Investigators say they did not find substantial evidence of Anderson “committed sexual assault against an unnamed woman, whose allegations were made public by BLM 5280 on March 26” or “committed sexual misconduct or other serious misconduct while a DPS employee at Manual High School and North High Schools,” or “committed sexual assault, rape and/or sexual misconduct against 62 DPS students, as alleged by Reporter 1.”
The findings state Anderson made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact toward members and associates of the Never-Again Colorado Board of Directors.
Additionally, the report states allegations of Anderson committing sexual misconduct or other serious misconduct, including any coercion or intimidation toward witnesses during this investigation were substantiated.
Regarding that allegation, investigators say Anderson conducted flirtatious social media contact with a 16-year-old DPS student as a board member and made two social media posts during the investigation "that were coercive and intimidating toward witnesses."
Anderson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him. He remained active on the board and then removed himself from his duties for a period of time. He returned in July.