DENVER (CBS4)– In what is believed to be the first time in its history, the Denver School Board has voted to censure one of its members. The vote was 6-1 with only Tay Anderson voting against censuring himself.

The vote comes after the board commissioned, paid for, and waited months to receive a report into whether Anderson had engaged in a sexual assault following anonymous allegations. One claim was posted online by Black Lives Matter 5280 and later, in front of a state legislative committee, a woman testified that she had been contacted by more than 60 young people who were assaulted.

The investigation found numerous problems with her statement and lack of verification. The “victim” in the post by BLM5280 had claimed she worked at a donut shop at the same time as Anderson, but it was shown that he did not work there at the time she had stated.

The divisiveness that this issue has sparked was on full display outside the Denver Public Schools headquarters before the meeting.

Backed by members of the NAACP and Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance, Anderson went up against a megaphone and demonstrators, “We are here, we are here today because it is time.”

“I will wait, I will wait,” Anderson said as a handful of protesters tried to shout him down.

The board had waited months for the 96-page redacted report which found those anonymous sex assault allegations against the board member to be “unsubstantiated.”

It did find that Anderson acted inappropriately by texting with students.

“Do I acknowledge it my mistake, 110%,” he told the board.

But when it came time for Anderson to find support from other board members, there was none.

One of the directors, Jennifer Bacon, told Anderson at the meeting, “I do not think you should be removed from the board, but I do think you should be held accountable.”

Anderson did not back down, “This is unprecedented, it wreaks of anti-Blackness and roots in systems that uphold white supremacy.”

He acknowledged again texting with students was wrong and added that a post of a gun pointed at a cartoon figure was not meant to intimidate anyone.

Afterward, he suggested fighting back.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked him, “Have you considered legal action, a lawsuit?”

Andreson replied, “We are exploring all options and I have retained counsel for that matter.”

And added, he will not step down from the board.