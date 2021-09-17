CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The judge presiding over Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing says there is enough evidence to go to trial. The judge ruled that he does find probable cause for first-degree murder and tampering with a body in the murder of Barry’s wife Suzanne.
Judge Patrick Murphy heard more than 20 hours of witness testimony and had 25 pages of notes to go through making his decision if there was enough evidence to proceed to trial. He previously said he believes there were more witnesses called in this case than any other preliminary hearing he has presided over.
Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020 and what happened remains a mystery.
Her body has never been found. Investigators have said they don’t believe Suzanne is still alive.
Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4's Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.
The defense says this case fails to prove there’s enough evidence to move forward, not because there is no body, but because the case is based on “supposition and conjecture.”